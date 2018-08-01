1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

UPDATE: One person is dead and another is missing after a float plane crashed into the waters of a lake north of Pemberton Wednesday.

A third person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, RCMP spokesperson Annie Linteau said in a statement.

The plane crashed at about 1:15 p.m. into Tyaughton Lake, 100 kilometres west of Lillooet. The plane remains partially submerged.

A helicopter and a plane have been sent to help with the rescue mission and local emergency responders are on scene. Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team have also been deployed.

Linteau said police received several 911 calls following the crash. Nearby boaters actived quickly to attempt to rescue those inside the plane.

RCMP are currently advising the families of those involved.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, police said, and the Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Danny Sutherland, 71, has been found dead in the Cowichan Lake area
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

Just Posted

Danny Sutherland, 71, has been found dead in the Cowichan Lake area

After being missing for several days, he was finally located. Foul play is not suspected

Duncan swimmer takes two synchro medals at Summer Games

Anna Akhurst gets silver in team competition, bronze in duet

Body found 11 km from missing Oak Bay woman’s car

Police will provide update once body is identified

Cowichan wrestlers lead the way for Island at Summer Games

Local club’s haul includes four gold, four silver, two bronze

Shawnigan Lake to keep RCMP detachment; no full amalgamation with North Cowichan/Duncan planned

Proposal for a fully amagamated detachment not moving forward

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

B.C. volunteer firefighters work night patrols as raging wildfire rains ash, embers

Keremeos firefighters say they will work night shifts as long as needed, patrolling the Snowy Mountain fire.

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Opposition parties blast minister for ‘dangerous’ EpiPen shortage

The NDP says the Liberals must take all steps necessary to prevent a future supply crunch.

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24

Most Read