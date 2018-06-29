Shirley Taylor wears a “Burnt by Phoenix” sticker on her forehead during a rally against the Phoenix payroll system outside the offices of the Treasury Board of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

A newly released federal report estimates the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion and could require an additional $500 million a year until it is fixed.

The majority of future spending is being described as “unplanned” costs and doesn’t include more than $120 million in expected one-time expenses.

The report, being made public this morning, says the government’s best estimate is that it could take five years to stabilize the Phoenix pay system.

Since it launched, Phoenix has resulted in countless public servants overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all.

Auditor general Michael Ferguson lambasted the system last month in a report that called Phoenix an “incomprehensible failure” of project management and oversight, which led to green-lighting a system that wasn’t ready.

Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick fired back at Ferguson during a Commons committee hearing this month, accusing the auditor of making “sweeping generalizations” about public servants.

Related: Public service unions urge creation of $75-million Phoenix contingency fund

Related: Fed up federal employees rally in Kelowna

More Coming

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges
Next story
A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Just Posted

More than 50 Valley athletes set to compete on home turf

Cowichan sports fans will have lots to cheer for

Disputed maple reborn at Island Savings Centre in Duncan as art piece

Iconic tree taken down in 2016

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Editorial: Invasive plants are a big deal

Why spend money trying to keep back the tide?

Grab the family and head outdoors at Cowichan Lake for Canada Day fun

There’s something going on in every community around the Lake on Canada Day

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

VIDEO: Accident caught on Campbell River RCMP dashcam

‘This momentary lapse of attention nearly had dire consequences for all involved’

Popular Fanny Bay forest gallery closes; property sold

George Sawchuk’s “Wacky Woods” was a popular site with visitors for over 40 years

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Most Read