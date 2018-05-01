First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

The Trudeau government’s commitment to finding new ways to recognize and strengthen Indigenous rights in Canada is facing a major litmus test.

Indigenous leaders, chiefs and delegates gathered in Gatineau, Que., for the Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly are examining several pieces of federal legislation that deal with restoring and promoting Indigenous rights and language.

Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde says chiefs and elders will be able to find out more details about the progress of the legislation, ask questions and provide input.

The key focus of the assembly will be the rights recognition and implementation framework, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February.

Bellegarde says he’s hopeful the new framework could be a turning point towards significant progress in recognition of Indigenous rights and title, and in fixing Canada’s laws, policies and practices.

But some chiefs in attendance are concerned that consultations on the bills are being rushed in order to get them passed before the 2019 election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Could Vancouver Island be the site of a future LNG export facility?
Next story
David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Just Posted

Duncan tax hike artificially low?

Coun. Roger Bruce said tax increase artifically low

First aid training becomes real deal in Duncan after student suffers heart attack

AED likely saved his life

CVRD proposes new tax to assist with affordable housing

District to seek public support for plans

UPDATE: Personal items saved by fast-acting firefighters in Crofton blaze

Extra manpower tasked with shuttling water to the Escarpment Way site outside Crofton

Hagen returns to Morning Musicale for sensusal season ending concert

It’s a ‘Celebration of Birdsong’ as Sarah Hagen comes back to Duncan

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy

Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Protesters say the school tax targets the elderly, not the rich

Breaking: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday

Could Vancouver Island be the site of a future LNG export facility?

Vancouver-based Steelhead LNG and the Huu-ay-aht First Nation provided an update on the $10 billion development

12-year-old girl from 108 Mile Ranch dies in quad incident

Fundraiser set up to help family

Most Read