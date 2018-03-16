UPDATED: Firefighters respond to small plane crash in Cowichan

Rescue crews headed to the scene at Stamps and Henderson Roads.

A plane made a hard landing on a property off of Stamps Road on Friday morning. (screenshot)

North Cowichan’s South End firefighters responded to reports of a small plane crash at around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Rescue crews headed to the scene at Stamps and Henderson Roads. The plane landed on a private property, making a hard landing and running into a gate. The plane belongs to the owner of the land and there is a hangar on the property with at least one other plane on site.

Reports from the scene was that there were no injuries in the incident.

More information as it becomes available.