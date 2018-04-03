Fire claims motorhome in Duncan driveway

A motorhome was been destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A charred pile of twisted metal was all that was left of a motorhome that caught fire around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Duncan.

Onlookers reported that the blaze in a motorhome parked in a driveway on Beech Avenue started small, but soon flames flared high, as firefighters responded.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries, and the blaze did not appear to have damaged any buildings in the area.

A crew from the Duncan volunteer Fire Department worked to douse the flames, which did spread to a nearby tree. They also kept an eye on the neighbouring home, spraying the roof with water to prevent a second interface.

Duncan’s fire inspector was at the scene to investigate.

Hoses ran along Marchmont Road while two tenders set up on the road right in front of the driveway on Beech Avenue.

Firefighters were packing up and leaving the scene at 5 p.m.

More as it becomes available.