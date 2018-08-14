Fire breaks out at Pioneer House restaurant

The Cowichan Bay Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a blaze at the Pioneer House restaurant south of Duncan.

Crews from the Duncan and South End halls have also been summoned to the scene.

According to witness Lynda McRae, who spotted the fire as she drove past on the Trans-Canada Highway and called 9-1-1, it appeared to have started in an attached building.

“It won’t take long before it heads to the main building,” she said.

McRae could see fire trucks headed to the scene shortly after making the call.

“The fire brigades responded quite quickly,” she said.

Tasha Todd, who has cooked at Pioneer House for 14 years, discovered the fire in the back room, which she called “the smoke room.” She said it spread from the smoke room to a dumpster outside.

More to come