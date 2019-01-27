Waves batters the pier at Tynemouth on the north east coast of England, Sunday Jan. 27, 2019. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Finland hits Europe’s winter record low temperature at -38.7 C

Frigid temperatures are common in Lapland, the northernmost part of Finland

Winters in Finland are often frigid, but meteorologists say the Nordic nation’s Lapland region has produced Europe’s coldest temperature this winter at minus 38.7 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Ari-Juhani Punkka from the Finnish Meteorological Institute told Finnish public broadcaster YLE on Sunday that Finland and northeastern Europe were now hosting the continent’s coldest air masses, ones that “are Arctic in nature.”

READ MORE: Environment Canada says 2018 was ‘smorgasbord’ of bad events

This winter’s coldest temperature in Europe outside of Russia was measured early Sunday in the Sodankyla municipality, 250 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle.

Frigid temperatures are common in Lapland, the northernmost part of Finland, which covers one-third of the nation’s land mass and is a popular tourist destination.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian man, 61, arrested in China on fraud charges: local media
Next story
‘Everybody’s going to feel it:’ Broncos families prepare for sentencing hearing

Just Posted

Call for artists: $40,000 available in Salt Spring National Art Prize program

You can submit your visual arts entry until May 31, 2019

Lexi Bainas column: Collectors collect for CDH, Buddha and the boudoir, concerto winners

Two new books by Valley authors, three talented young folks, and hundreds of houses equal one chair

Drivesmart column: Is your car falling apart? Roadside mechanical inspections

Inspections were frequently triggered by seeing something amiss

Atom female Capitals repeat as Langley tournament champs

Busy Cowichan team finishes second at home tourney

Robert Barron column: Canada has a lot to offer

The 18 year-old from Saudi Arabia came to Canada

REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Canadian man, 61, arrested in China on fraud charges: local media

Reports say a 61-year-old Canadian is accused of trying to defraud an unnamed entertainment company

Trans Mountain pipeline work destroyed salmon habitat: scientist

Biologist calls the work on the Stewart Creek crossing in Chilliwack ‘amateur hour’

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas splits legislature looting spree open

Long road to accountability began with MLA disclosures

Four charged in Canada Day killing in Kelowna

Three men and one woman are charged with manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Esa Carriere

B.C. man captures moment comet smashes into super blood wolf moon

Victoria amateur photographer videos first ever lunar impact during an eclipse

Vancouver Island’s best in business recognized at awards gala

Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards were presented this past week

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Most Read