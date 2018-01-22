Find Your Fit at WorkBC tour in Duncan Jan. 23

Students can visit up to 16 career activity stations at WorkBC’s Find Your Fit tour being held at Cowichan Secondary School on Jan. 23. (File photo)

WorkBC’s Find Your Fit tour will be in Duncan at Cowichan Secondary School on Jan. 23.

The tour is also open to the public from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Students can visit up to 16 career activity stations where they can take part in hands-on, career-related activities like creating digital graphics, completing an electrical circuit and taking someone’s blood pressure.

These activities will help students uncover their strengths and interests, giving them the knowledge they need to get started with their career planning.

They can then move on to a labour-market information station, where they can dig deeper into a career of their choice.

“Vancouver Island will need more skilled workers to fill the opportunities opening up over the next 10 years in a wide range of sectors,” said Melanie Mark, minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

“The Find Your Fit tour stop in Duncan gives people a great opportunity to try out some possible careers and find out what education they need to build themselves a bright future.”