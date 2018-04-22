Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

There is just one week left on public consultations on the future of the Agricultural Land Reserve and the Agricultural Land Commission.

In a statement today, Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham encouraged British Columbians to participate.

“Over recent weeks, 1,500 British Columbians from all walks of life, in communities around our province, have offered their thoughts and vision of how we can make it easier and more efficient for the Agricultural Land Commission to fulfil its mandate of preserving farmland and encouraging farming,” said Popham in the release.

“Your input on ALR topics like on-farm processing and sales, residential uses, and creating a defensible and defended land reserve, will help frame recommendations for an ALR that will serve generations.”

To add to your voice and ideas to the consultation, visit the government’s consultation online: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/agriculturallandreserve before before 4 p.m. on Monday, April 30.

The ALR was created between 1973 and 1976 in response to growing erosion of the province’s agricultural land base, by urban development and other uses. It protects about five per cent of the province’s land base for agricultural uses.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
