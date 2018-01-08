(Wikimedia Commons)

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

The social media movement known as #MeToo has prompted people around the world to share their stories of sexual assault and harassment, but elected women on Parliament Hill appear unsure about where things are headed.

READ: Black Press talks to women about their tales of sexual assault and harassment

In a recent Canadian Press survey of female MPs about their experiences with sexual misconduct, 55 per cent of respondents said they believe the global conversation marks a turning point in how these issues are handled.

However, about a quarter of the respondents said they believe the movement could prove to be a fleeting one.

READ: #TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Thirty-eight of 89 female MPs took part in the voluntary, anonymous survey.

The MPs were also asked to weigh on the process that’s in place for handling complaints on Parliament Hill, with one-third of them calling it difficult to evaluate.

Eight MPs called it a first step, but not enough, while only five MPs called it both necessary and effective.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies
Next story
Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association video has gone viral

Just Posted

Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association video has gone viral

Video has received more than 500,000 hits worldwide in just a few days

Conservative leader Andrew Sheer to visit Valley

Visit a kick off to Canadian tour

Peninsula councillors undecided on re-election as mayors declare early

With the 2018 municipal election slated for November, most of the CRD’s… Continue reading

Column: April referendum may have been overly optimistic

Robert’s column

Column: Refugee hurricanes and climate change

This story originates from the composite voices of young Afghan men

VIDEO: Kerry Park Minor Hockey are ready to chip Christmas trees at Cowichan Bay

The weather outside was frightful but volunteering with friends was still delightful.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Column: Swedish captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

RCMP make arrest following standoff in rural Ladysmith

A police standoff in rural Ladysmith came to a peaceful conclusion after… Continue reading

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

Most Read