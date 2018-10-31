The Greyhound logo is seen on one of the company’s buses, in Vancouver, on Monday July 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Feds say help will come for remote, Indigenous communities without buses

The federal government says it will step in to support remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.

The federal government says it will step in to support the transportation needs of some northern and remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Ottawa is open to help affected provinces pay for bus service in communities where private enterprise has not come forward to service abandoned routes.

As well, Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says her department will subsidize bus services to remote Indigenous communities where needed.

The announcement came as Greyhound was winding down all but one of its routes in the West.

Greyhound announced in July that it would stop serving unsustainable services in Canada as of Oct. 31.

Garneau said the federal government knows how much it is prepared to spend on subsidized bus services but won’t provide the figure until a later date.

Related: Greyhound service comes to an end in Okanagan

Related: Fragmented bus service market emerges as Greyhound exits Western Canada Oct. 31

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CVRD gives green light to new solid-waste strategy
Next story
Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

Just Posted

Dramatic Island field hockey tournament has mixed results for Cowichan Valley teams

An Island championship tournament filled with intrigue and drama sent Shawnigan Lake… Continue reading

Surprise keeper backstops Duncan’s Red Arrow to another Div. 4 victory

Things just keep working out for Cowichan Red Arrow. Prior to the… Continue reading

CVRD gives green light to new solid-waste strategy

But fears longer for private businesses

Editorial: Number of voters at Cowichan Lake woeful

Less than 50 per cent!

Torrential rain adds to fun at Lake Cowichan cyclocross race

Pouring rain greeted the Cross on the Rock cyclocross race at Lake… Continue reading

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

2 ducks caught in beaver trap cause concern for B.C. man

Same man captured images of a skunk caught in a leg-hold trap in the region

Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions

MP MacGregor pushed for stronger action after Teddy case in Duncan

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes

Most Read