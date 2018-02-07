Feds earmark cash to protect children from online sexual exploitation

The Liberals annouce millions for the Canadian Centre for Child Protection

The Liberal government has announced millions of dollars in new money for a national centre that works to protect children from online sexual exploitation.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection will receive $4.1 million over five years, and $857,000 a year ongoing.

RELATED: Project aims to find child exploitation

The centre, a registered charity, says victims of childhood sexual abuse often suffer great distress over the fact video or pictures of the crimes are circulating in cyberspace — adding to the pain they already experience.

The new funding will allow the protection centre to develop and maintaining Arachnid, an automated crawler that detects online child sexual abuse images and videos, and can help ensure prompt removal.

It will also help the centre identify victims and improving support for survivors, as well as continue operation of Cybertip.ca, a national tip-line for reporting online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The centre will also receive $93,600 to establish a survivors’ network, allowing victims to connect and to create support resources.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false
Next story
North Cowichan council to set standards of conduct

Just Posted

Lake Cowichan council briefs: money for projects brought forward to 2018

Centennial Park’s 2017 upgrades are finished, but there is still more to do

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan Sharpies get the 411 on collecting used needles safely

In a casual atmosphere at the Seniors Centre, a paramedic explains how to collect needles safely

VIDEO: Neighbours worried about plan to build four tiny houses in Lake Cowichan subdivision

Drainage worries, concerns about emergencies, and lack of overall information make meeting tense

MLA Furstenau to hold town hall meeting in Cowichan

“Sonia will provide a brief update on the work she has undertaken”

Brentwood tops Shawnigan in Countdown to Playoffs final

Brentwood College School survived a scare on Saturday morning on their way… Continue reading

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Canadians lukewarm about Olympics without NHL: poll

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Mandatory life-jackets being considered in the wake of Tofino whale watching strategy report

Most Read