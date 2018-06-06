Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

The Trudeau government has averted a potential confrontation with Indigenous senators that could have delayed the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The 11 members of the Senate’s Aboriginal Peoples’ committee had planned to support a Conservative amendment that would have deferred implementing Bill C-45, pending a report on government efforts to address the concerns of Indigenous communities.

That could have been enough to ensure the amendment passed, given that other senators are also sympathetic to the concerns of some First Nations, who say they have not been properly consulted on the measure.

But just prior to the debate, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott sent a letter to the committee, promising a full report to Parliament in September and another within 12 months.

The ministers also promised more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for Indigenous businesses to navigate the licensing process to grow marijuana and consultation on jurisdictional and revenue-sharing issues.

As a result, committee chair Lillian Dyck says Indigenous senators have achieved more than they’d hoped to do with the amendment from Conservative Sen. Dennis Patterson, who says he has decided — with “hesitation” — to abandon it.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs
Next story
Mobile home tenant rules offer more compensation

Just Posted

Police respond to shooting incident in Mill Bay

Reports state six shots fired into home and vehicle

Kingcome and Musqueam are winners at 50th Buckskin soccer tourney

The 50th annual Cowichan Buckskin Soccer Tournament went into the history books… Continue reading

DCS students make badminton history

Duncan Christian School students Micah Lewis and Simon Deng accomplished a first… Continue reading

Close games or otherwise, Cowichan Thunder remain undefeated

The junior B Cowichan Valley Thunder went from their lowest offensive output… Continue reading

Provincial silver for two Valley schools

Shawnigan Lake School finished second in AAAA and BCS took silver in AA Tier 1

Court date for animal cruelty trial to be set by June 19

Teddy the dog found near death in February

B.C. doctors told not to limit opioids or refuse care of chronic pain patients

College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. updated its standard of practice for prescribing opioids

Woman recounts assault by unknown man on walking trail in Courtenay

Assailant, still at large, described as 5’7 Caucasian male with blue eyes and dirty blond hair

Mobile home tenant rules offer more compensation

Evictions for redevelopment a long-time issue for NDP

It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

Breeding leads to some wacky behaviour by animals across B.C. through the spring

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Most Read