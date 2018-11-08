Federal NDP leader heads to Cowichan for supply management Town Hall

Federal NDP leader will attend town hall in Cobble Hill on Nov. 13

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Cobble Hill on Nov. 13 to talk supply management. Pictured is Singh, left, during a recent to visit to the Cowichan campus of Vancouver Island University. (File photo)

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will participate in a town hall meeting in Cobble Hill on Nov. 13 to talk about the importance of protecting local food and Canada’s supply management system.

The meeting will be hosted by Alistair MacGregor, NDP MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford.

“As the federal agriculture and agri-food critic for the NDP, and as a strong supporter of supply management, I am thrilled to have Jagmeet Singh participate in this important meeting during the NDP’s National Week of Action on Supply Management,” MacGregor said.

“Most Canadians prefer locally supplied, high-quality farm products and our supply management system allows our farmers to weather the storm of brutal price shocks.”

RELATED STORY: FREE TRADE TALKS RAISE CONCERNS FOR SOME LOCAL FARMERS

MacGregor said the Liberals have now given up 10 per cent of Canada’s market, putting Canadian producers under significant pressure and leaving Canadians worried about the quality and safety of products that will cross over the national border.

Singh added that the protection of local food and local farming is extremely important to Canadians’ food security.

RELATED STORY: CANADIAN MILK TOUR ENDS IN THE COWICHAN VALLEY AS NEW NAFTA ANNOUNCED

“Canada’s supply management system has allowed a diversity of small family farms to survive, thrive, and produce high-quality Canadian products, something we should all celebrate,” he said.

MacGregor said he is inviting constituents to participate in this town hall with local farmers and Singh to talk about protecting local food and Canada’s supply managed agricultural system in relation to the impact of trade deals currently being debated in Parliament.

He said there will be representatives from each farming sector impacted by issues around the supply management system at the town hall.

“The town hall is part of the NDP’s Week of Action, and many of our offices across the country will be holding similar events and meetings,” he said.

The town hall will be held at the Cobble Hill Hall, 3550 Watson Ave., beginning at 6 p.m.


