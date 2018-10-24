Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson announces that she will be pursuing the Nanaimo MLA seat in a coming byelection. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection

Nanaimo’s MP is going to try to make a move to provincial politics.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson announced this morning that she will be pursuing the NDP nomination to try for the Nanaimo MLA seat to be vacated by Leonard Krog, who was elected this past weekend as Nanaimo’s next mayor.

“I love the job I have now. I love being Nanaimo Ladysmith’s member of Parliament. I’m proud that Jagmeet Singh is the leader of the federal NDP. I love dearly and deeply admire my federal caucus members,” Malcolmson said. “But the environmental and the housing crises that we see right here in our community cannot wait until the next federal election.”

Malcolmson said she looks forward to the opportunity to join Premier John Horgan’s “progressive government and implement solutions on the ground now.”

Horgan was on hand for this morning’s announcement and said “Sheila is perfectly suited to step into Leonard’s formidable shoes.”

“She will continue her work to fight for the coast and the people who live here,” the premier said.

Earlier this week, Horgan told reporters in the B.C. legislature that a new MLA would be in place in Nanaimo in time for budget deliberations in February. He did not reveal a date for a byelection at today’s announcement.

“I’m confident this can be done without triggering a federal byelection and without breaking constituents’ service here in the riding,” Malcolmson said.

B.C. Liberals leader Andrew Wilkinson released a statement this morning saying his party is looking forward to an “energetic byelection campaign.”

“Nanaimo voters have loyally supported the NDP for years – yet on John Horgan’s watch, their local MLA was shut out of cabinet. In the upcoming by-election, the people of Nanaimo have an opportunity to elect an MLA who will be a true champion for the community’s needs and priorities,” Wilkinson said.

Malcolmson is a first-term member of Parliament, elected in 2015 with 33.2 per cent of the vote. Her 23,651 vote count was about 7,000 votes ahead of two of the runners-up, Liberal candidate Tim Tessier and Conservative candidate Mark MacDonald.

More to come.

Previous story
Rate hike could ‘compound’ slowdown of B.C real housing market: realtor
Next story
$450K real estate scheme involved B.C. pastor and son: regulator

Just Posted

U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Coach sees more good than bad in loss to Prospect Lake

Lake Flashback: Diesel clean up saga ends, swimming pool story surfaces again, familiar politicians back in the frame: it’s all Laker life

Some politicians had long run, Palmers’ diesel nightmare goes on, will Lake ever get a pool and more

Mary Lowther column: Secrets to sharing the garden with pumpkins

Pumpkins and other winter squash start easily from seed indoors, about mid to late April

VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

Kids fun at Spooktacular, community events all over, and finally adult fun and games. Check em out

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read