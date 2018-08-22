UPATED: Fatal Malahat crash leaves ferries full, lengthy detour route

Northbound lane expected to be open by 3:30 p.m., southbound lane to remain closed

Traffic heading north on the Trans-Canada Highway up the Malahat being rerouted onto Westshore Parkway. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

A fatal crash on the Malahat Wednesday morning is causing significant traffic delays around the south Island.

The driver of a sewage truck died in the collision with a blue SUV just after 8 a.m. The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with injuries.

The Malahat remains closed as of 1 p.m. Wednesday and alternative routes are in effect.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 remains CLOSED in both directions 500 meters north of Goldstream Provincial Park because of Vehicle Incident. Assessment in progress. Next update at 2:00 PM. For detour information see: https://t.co/ACNCyK4hcp #Malahat — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 22, 2018

Northbound and southbound drivers travelling over the Malahat will be detoured via the Pacific Marine Circle Route.

Northbound traffic can access the circle route by exiting Highway 1 at the Millstream Interchange, onto Veterans Memorial Parkway, and then travelling along Highway 14 via Port Renfrew.

Southbound traffic can access the circle route via Highway 18 through Lake Cowichan.

The City of Langford said drivers attempting to use Finlayson Arm Road as a detour will be turned around.

#ServiceNotice #BrentwoodBay – #MillBay #Klitsa Please be advised as a result of the Malahat closure sailings are sold out in both directions for vehicle traffic for the remainder of the day. https://t.co/H4paPJBqPS ^gl — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) August 22, 2018

The crash has affected the B.C. Ferries as well. Sailings for the ferry running between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay are sold out for the rest of the day.

As of 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, the highway remains closed. Northbound traffic is expected to be open at 3:30 p.m., according to Drive B.C., however the southbound lane will remain closed.

