Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

A fatal collision and a wildfire are causing major traffic snarls for people trying to drive east or west through the mountain parks along the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Field, after a woman was killed in a traffic accident.

Mounties say traffic is backed up in both directions.

Meanwhile, Highway 93 remains closed in both directions from Radium, into Alberta due to a forest fire.

There is no information on when either route will reopen.

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: RCMP successfully remove man from Kamloops Denny’s
Next story
Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Just Posted

Cowichan Capitals add Adam Conquest for 2018-19

U.S.-born forward is committed to NCAA Div. 1 Bowling Green

LAKE FLASHBACK: Dawn Coe began her journey to stardom 40 years ago

In other flashbacks: where have the fireworks gone, no to a gravel pit, and the diesel saga

Golf’s Canadian Amateur Championship comes to Vancouver Island

Duncan Meadows hosting in conjunction with Pheasant Glen

Merridale Cider to move into Victoria and start brewing beer

Cobble Hill craft cidery looks to open brewhouse and distillery at Dockside Green by fall 2019

UPDATE: Outbuilding and garage only casualties in Duncan fire that sent smoke far and wide

It was a busy evening for Duncan firefighters

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Coming up in Cowichan: 3 days of fun at Forest Discovery Centre; Cask Night with CGC

Long weekend full of fun for kids at Forest Centre The BC… Continue reading

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to new wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Veterinarian warns dog owners on cannabis risks, saying cases come in weekly

Dogs are especially sensitive to THC, with signs of toxicity including a low heart rate

Most Read