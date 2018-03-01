RCMP personnel collect evidence from the crash scene that took the life of a male, just north of Hamm Road on Highway 19 Thursday morning. Photo courtesy CTV Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Fatal crash on Highway 19 north of Hamm Road

Highway 19 was closed southbound between Courtenay and Campbell River, it has now reopened

The southbound lane of the Inland Island Highway (19) north of Hamm Road was closed for several hours Thursday morning (March 1) due to a fatal motor vehicle incident that occurred at approximately 4 a.m.

A male driver of a pick-up truck died when he lost control of his vehicle, which flipped before coming to rest on its roof in the ditch. Traffic was re-routed to Highway 19A for much of the morning. The southbound lane re-opened at approximately 10 a.m.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

 

Emergency workers on-scene at a fatal motor vehicle incident on Highway 19 southbound, north of Hamm Road early Thursday morning. The male driver of a pick-up truck died after losing control of his vehicle. Photo courtesy CTV Vancouver Island

B.C. MLA says child care isn’t needed, parents should stay home

Chilliwack-Kent MLA under fire by NDP for suggesting machines are better investment than child care

Update: Island man arrested for allegedly defrauding women

Jordan David Shepherd, 34, had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

