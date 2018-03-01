UPDATE: Fatal crash on Highway 19 north of Hamm Road

The southbound lane of the Inland Island Highway (19) north of Hamm Road was closed for several hours Thursday morning (March 1) due to a fatal motor vehicle incident that occurred at approximately 4 a.m.
A male driver of a pick-up truck died when he lost control of his vehicle, which flipped before coming to rest on its roof in the ditch. Traffic was re-routed to Highway 19A for much of the morning. The southbound lane re-opened at approximately 10 a.m.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
CLEARED – #BCHwy19 SB is now OPEN north of #Hamm Road near #CampbellRiver
— DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) March 1, 2018