RCMP handout

Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was last seen jogging in Vancouver before her body was found later that day

The family of a Vancouver woman found dead in the UBC University Endownment Lands in 2009 is offering a reward in exchange for information.

It’s been nine years since Wendy Ladner-Beaudry went for a jog in the University Endownment Lands on April 3, 2009, and was found dead just meters from the park entrance later that day.

Despite years of investigation by both the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the RCMP Special Projects Unit, her death has remain unsolved.

In a statement Tuesday, police said that the Landner-Beaudry family is renewing their offer of a private reward up to $30,000 for new information that leads to the arrest and laying of criminal charges for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP tip line at 778-290-5291, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site
Next story
Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Just Posted

‘Teddy’s trial’ postponed till May 1; protesters disappointed

Before they discovered that the trial has been postponed, a dozen protesters gathered at courthouse

Opinions mixed in Cowichan on E&N railway viability

“Rebuilding the railway and running it as a commuter and freight operation would be fantastic.”

Streaming TV service coming for library patrons

A new service being offered by the Vancouver Island Regional Library is… Continue reading

Retirement pending for Crofton station’s Hopps after more than 45 years

It’s the end of an era at Crofton Auto Service

Capitals’ Chen gets Div. I deal

Defenceman headed to Alabama Huntsville

‘Teddy’s trial’ postponed till May 1; protesters disappointed

Before they discovered that the trial has been postponed, a dozen protesters gathered at courthouse

Active shooter at YouTube HQ in California

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site

GoFundMe account established for roofer who died while working on a Penticton development

Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was last seen jogging in Vancouver before her body was found later that day

Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

The Department of Homeland Security, Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests on how this might work.

53 million year old scorpionfly fossil found in B.C.

The discovery adds to Canada and Russia’s geographical link after similar fossil found in Pacific-coastal Russia.

Most Read