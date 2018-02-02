Makayla Heavyrunner, 10, from Duncan has been diagnosed with heart failure. (Submitted photo)

Family of Cowichan Valley 10 year-old with heart failure seeks help

Makayla Heavyrunner diagnosed with heart failure

The family of a 10 year-old from Duncan who is a patient at Vancouver’s BC Children’s Hospital is seeking help from the public.

Makayla Heavyrunner was taken to her family doctor in Duncan on Jan. 10 due to vomiting, and was immediately sent to Cowichan District Hospital for more testing.

She was transferred to Vancouver General Hospital for further tests and was then sent to the BC Children’s Hospital on Jan. 13, where she was diagnosed with heart failure and pulmonary hypertension.

Carlita Heavyrunner, Makayla’s mother, a health care worker at Shawnigan Lake’s Acacia Ty Mawr who hasn’t left her daughter’s side since the ordeal began, said doctors are still working to determine the cause of Makayla’s condition.

In the meantime, Carlita said Makayla had to have surgery over the weekend due to fluid building up on her right hip joint and is now recovering.

She said it’s unknown at this stage whether there is any connection between that medical condition and her heart failure.

“Once she recovers from this surgery, doctors intend to insert a small tube in a main artery on her leg that will reach to her heart so more tests can be conducted,” Carlita said.

“We still have no answers and no idea when we can take Makayla home.”

Carlita said the family’s life has been severely disrupted and she has not worked since Jan. 10.

She said that while she’s been permitted to sleep on a cot by Makayla’s hospital bed, the rest of the family has been travelling back and forth between Vancouver Island and Vancouver to be close to Makayla and the bills are piling up.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up and the family and their supporters are hoping to raise $5,000 to help the Heavyrunners out.

Find it at https://www.gofundme.com/makaylas-battle

Previous story
B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

Just Posted

Family of Cowichan Valley 10 year-old with heart failure seeks help

Makayla Heavyrunner diagnosed with heart failure

Mounties seeking witnesses in Cowichan collision

A single vehicle crashed on the highway near Mays Road

Cowichan Piggies’ speed beats size in rugby tilt

“They were massive,” Wright said. “I don’t know what’s in the water over there on the Mainland.”

Businesses frustrated by Canada Avenue flood closure in Duncan

“As a business, we lost a lot of sales the last two days because people couldn’t get there.”

‘Paused’ Mesachie Fire department to be up and running again ASAP

Fire hall on “operational pause” since Jan. 24

UPDATED: Some roads re-opened after flooding, closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Justice, cops and water

Learn about restorative justice Warmland Restorative Justice Society is a non-profit society… Continue reading

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver recovers at Langley centre

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley,’ struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

Most Read