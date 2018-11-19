Duncan Moffat was badly injured after being trapped in a car near Sayward. His family has launched a fundraiser to cover counselling, physiotherapy and other expenses.

Family launches fundraiser for Island man who spent days trapped in smashed truck

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $5,000 for Duncan Moffat’s recovery program

The family of Duncan Moffat, the north Vancouver Island man who spent perhaps five days trapped in a smashed truck, has launched an online fundraiser to help pay for expenses related to his recovery.

Moffat’s injuries include a “smashed femur, broken ribs, broken clavicle, broken back and a number of internal organ injuries,” according to a write-up on GoFundMe.com, an online fundraising platform.

READ MORE: Hunter who saved man pinned inside smashed truck says ‘God was sending me to him’

His cousin Molly Fraser said that he’s in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria General Hospital, “and will stay there for the foreseeable future.”

“I want to be able to help Duncan with physiotherapy, medical equipment and counselling services after the trauma he has suffered,” Fraser said in a Facebook message to Black Press.

READ MORE: Hunter who saved man pinned inside smashed truck says ‘God was sending me to him’

By Monday morning, the campaign had raised more than $2,200 toward its $5,000 goal. Readers can donate by navigating to the URL www.gofundme.com/help-duncan-moffat-recover.

Moffat was rushed to hospital on Nov. 13 after a hunter found him in a smashed pickup truck at the bottom of a steep cliff off Hwy. 19 near Sayward, a small community north of Campbell River.

READ MORE: Road rescue near Sayward points to volunteer need

The 23-year-old man had been out of contact with his family for more than a week, and family members have said that he was pinned inside the truck for five days.

Moffat was only able to survive for that long because of an old crate of apples that was in the truck when the incident took place, according to the GoFundMe write-up.

The cabin of the pickup was reportedly littered with apple cores when Moffat was found.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian Armed Forces to change approach to sexual assault investigations
Next story
World Toilet Day floats some serious health issues

Just Posted

Changes coming to BC Ferries reservations for Vancouver Island routes

Many customers are booking multiple reservations, inflating wait times

$50k fine and community service for Lake Cowichan tax evader

After pleading guilty in July to three counts of tax evasion under… Continue reading

Cowichan gets another conservation officer

“We have some communities that haven’t seen a new conservation officer for a very long time”

Concerned citizens aim to protect N. Cowichan municipal forest reserve from logging

Want to put logging on pause

B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

More certainty, input from Indigenous communities, George Heyman promises

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

B.C. fire chief learns from California fires

Chief Travis Whiting and Kelowna Fire Department learn from the devasting U.S. fires

1st Indigenous woman to start Canadian airline looks to B.C.’s remote regions

Teara Fraser is the first Indigenous woman in Canada to start her own airline, called Iskwew Air

Prosecutors appeal B.C. cops’ acquittal of sex assault charges in Cuba

Port Moody’ Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver’s Const. Mark Simms were acquitted last week

Examine ‘monstrous’ allegations of forced sterilization of Indigenous women: NDP

The issue of forced sterilizations will also be raised at the UN Committee Against Torture

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Most Read