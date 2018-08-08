Family fun with fish coming to Lake’s Gordon Bay

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. is inviting families out to participate in their Learn to Fish program at Gordon Bay Provincial park for three different sessions this month. (Black Press file)

Tuesdays are where it’s at at Gordon Bay Provincial Park this month. On Aug. 7, 14, and 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. is inviting families out to participate in their Learn to Fish programs.

“Learn to Fish is a great place for families to discover fishing together,” according to Jessica Yarwood, the Society’s provincial outreach coordinator. “It’s often the start of fishing as a family outdoor activity, giving people the experience and the confidence to take up the sport.”

Youth aged five to 15 can drop into the Gordon Bay site with their parents and learn all about fish identification and biology, habitat and conservation, ethics and regulations, safety, knot-tying, fishing tackle, and more.

No freshwater fishing licence is required for those under 16.

All the fishing equipment is provided, and the two hour programs run rain or shine.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society also offers a rod loan program based at the Vancouver Island Trout Hatchery in Duncan. Folks van visit the hatchery during business hours and borrow a set of fishing gear for free.

Can’t make it out to Cowichan Lake? There’s also an event at Fuller Lake in Chemainus on Monday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. And that’s not all. To find out where other Learn to Fish events are taking place up and down the Island this month, visit www.gofishbc.com