The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. is inviting families out to participate in their Learn to Fish program at Gordon Bay Provincial park for three different sessions this month. (Black Press file)

Family fun with fish coming to Lake’s Gordon Bay

Tuesdays are where it’s at at Gordon Bay Provincial Park this month. On Aug. 7, 14, and 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. is inviting families out to participate in their Learn to Fish programs.

“Learn to Fish is a great place for families to discover fishing together,” according to Jessica Yarwood, the Society’s provincial outreach coordinator. “It’s often the start of fishing as a family outdoor activity, giving people the experience and the confidence to take up the sport.”

Youth aged five to 15 can drop into the Gordon Bay site with their parents and learn all about fish identification and biology, habitat and conservation, ethics and regulations, safety, knot-tying, fishing tackle, and more.

No freshwater fishing licence is required for those under 16.

All the fishing equipment is provided, and the two hour programs run rain or shine.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society also offers a rod loan program based at the Vancouver Island Trout Hatchery in Duncan. Folks van visit the hatchery during business hours and borrow a set of fishing gear for free.

Can’t make it out to Cowichan Lake? There’s also an event at Fuller Lake in Chemainus on Monday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. And that’s not all. To find out where other Learn to Fish events are taking place up and down the Island this month, visit www.gofishbc.com

Previous story
RCMP investigating sexual assault on city employee

Just Posted

Family fun with fish coming to Lake’s Gordon Bay

Tuesdays are where it’s at at Gordon Bay Provincial Park this month.… Continue reading

Pickleball championships coming to Lake Cowichan

Tournament takes place this Saturday and Sunday

Cowichan Valley Capitals announce preseason schedule

Preseason slate includes three home dates

Vance Driver headed to international street dance world cup in China

$750,000 in cash awaits the winning team.

Editorial: In these days of drought, our water behaviours need to change

Looking forward, that leaves the river 60 days, or two months, short of water.

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

RCMP investigating sexual assault on city employee

City of Penticton employee assaulted while landscaping

Man arrested after grassfire lit on B.C. First Nations land

A man who initially evaded police has been identified as Matthew Glada and was taken into custody.

Centralize farmland decisions, B.C. advisory panel recommends

Agricultural Land Commission urged to control marijuana, oil and gas uses

Spike of potentional drug ODs on B.C. city’s party weekends

There were 30 potential overdoses two years in a row that week

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

Beatles music was analyzed through melody notes, note sequence, chords and melodic contour

Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Most Read