Expense limits set for local election candidates

N. Cowichan mayoral candidates can spend up to $23,588 while council hopefuls can spend $11,872

(file photo)

It’s an election year and because of that Elections B.C. must publish candidate expense limits by the end of May.

The organization wasted no time at all, posting expense limits for the 2018 General Local Elections on the Elections B.C. website on May 1.

For mayoral hopefuls in the City of Duncan and in Lake Cowichan the limit is $10,000 and for councillors in those two jurisdictions it’s $5,000. Third party advertising sponsors, that is those individuals, groups or others not directly associated with the candidates, are limited to spending $750.

Those hoping to be elected as a CVRD area director are permitted to spend up to $5,000 on their campaigns.

Third party advertising sponsor limits for the regional district’s election have also been set at $750.

North Cowichan mayor and council nominees are able to spend more.

The mayoral candidates can spend up to $23,588.80 while council hopefuls can spend $11,872.48.

It sounds like a lot but that type of money does get spent come campaign time.

In the last local election incumbent mayor Jon Lefebure and mayoral candidate John Koury spent $21,975.26 and $20,445.67 respectively.

Third parties can spend up to $1,179.44 on advertising for North Cowichan candidates.

The 2018 election campaign period will run Sept. 22 to Oct. 20. General voting day is Oct. 20.

Under the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act, expense limits for general local elections are calculated by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.


