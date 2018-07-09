Roadwork will close both westbound lanes of Trunk Road between St Julien and Festubert Streets on Wednesday, July 11. (Google)

Expect to detour around Trunk Road in Duncan July 11

Detours will be in place and congestion is expected

Avoid Trunk Road if you’re headed west on Wednesday, July 11.

Duncan Paving will have both westbound lanes between St. Julien and Festubert Streets closed for paving.

Detours will be in place and congestion is expected, particularly at the intersection of Trunk and Festubert where machinery will be moving through for milling and paving.

Transit riders take note: westbound buses will be rerouted by way of St. Julien Street.

Shoppers fear not, sidewalks and business access will be open for the duration of the work.

Visit www.duncan.ca for more information.

