Expect delays, detours for Beverly Street construction

Roadworks crews and their big machines were back at it on Monday to work on Beverly Street’s upgrades.

The improvements began in the summer with the installation of new, sub-surface water mains.

Next up is the final phase of the project, including road widening and the creation of bike lanes, a new curb, a new roundabout and new asphalt.

Beverly Street will remain open, with some rerouting, through April, May, and June to allow for the completion of the project. Some detours will occur, however.

“A detour around the new roundabout will be in place for the duration of the project and access to through traffic and businesses will remain open with minimal disruption,” said a press release issued by the Municipality of North Cowichan. The municipality noted that the impact on traffic will be minimized during evenings and weekends “wherever possible”.

“North Cowichan thanks motorists for their patience while this work is completed,” said the release.

The road work is part of the University Village Local Area Plan and is the first step in an overall overhaul of the border region that connects North Cowichan and the City of Duncan.