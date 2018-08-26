Workers at Cobble Hill’s Evergreen Independent School put up the beams for the school’s new pavilion. (Submitted photo)

Evergreen Independent School gets $25,000 to help with pavilion

Farm Credit Canada handing out $1.5 million to 84 community groups

Evergreen Independent School in Cobble Hill will receive $25,000 from Farm Credit Canada to help build a timber frame community pavilion with solar lights and responsibly sourced lumber.

Evergreen School’s principal Alex Gallacher said the school and community appreciate FCC’s support in building the pavilion over the exposed concrete pad the school had been using for sports and other activities.

“It’s quite an amazing structure,” he said.

“The work is virtually done, with some finishing touches still being done to the roof along with some other cosmetic work. The community will also have access to the pavilion for events and other occasions when it’s finally completed. We plan to hold a grand opening for the pavilion in September. We’re thankful for this contribution from the FCC.”

The total cost of the structures is approximately $200,000.

An additional $50,000 to help cover the costs is expected from the Carbon Tax Fund in recognition of the facility’s green features, and the rest will be funded through the school’s financing.

An open house to introduce the pavilion to the community on Sept. 16, from noon to 3 p.m.

Farm Credit Canada, Canada’s leading agriculture lender, is giving $1.5 million through its FCC AgriSpirit Fund to 84 community groups, including Evergreen School, across Canada to support rural capital projects.

This year, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund awarded between $5,000 and $25,000 for community improvement projects that enhance the lives of residents or contribute to sustainability in communities.

Examples include equipment purchase and installation, energy-efficient building improvements and repairs and the purchase of rescue and fire equipment.

“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund is about helping community-minded individuals and groups undertake projects that enhance the quality of life in rural Canada,” said Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer.

“Our employees care about the communities where they live and work, and we share in their pride and sense of accomplishment by lending a helping hand.”

Over the past 15 years, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported 1,170 projects, an investment of more than $13.5 million.

The next application period opens in spring, 2019.

Registered charities, municipalities and non-profit organizations interested in funding can visit www.fccagrispiritfund.ca for eligibility requirements, to apply online and view past projects.


