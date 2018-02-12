Tanya Soroka, a parks and trails planner with the CVRD, holds a drawing of Shawnigan Lake. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Environment will be considered with new trail, CVRD official says

District planning a “rail with trail” project along Shawnigan Lake

Environmental assessments will be conducted before planned work begins on a new trail along Shawnigan Lake, according to the trail’s planners.

Dan Brown, a parks planning technician with the Cowichan Valley Regional District, said trail feasibility and design work is currently being completed for a “rail with trail” project within the E&N rail corridor between Mason’s Beach Park, Shawnigan Wharf Park and Old Mill Park.

He said the project has been identified as an important community pathway connection opportunity within the Shawnigan Lake community parks and trails master plan that was developed several years ago with community input.

“The feasibility and design work includes environmental assessment consulting work to identify what, if any, potential impacts to Shawnigan Lake would be associated with a ‘rail with trail’ within the E&N railway corridor, and how such potential impacts could be mitigated or avoided,” Brown said.

Some residents in the area had expressed concerns that work on the project was proceeding with no environmental assessments.

Scott Piercy said he is worried about the environmental impacts of bringing many more people close to Shawnigan Lake along the new trail.

“After what happened with the contaminated soil project close to here, people are concerned about these projects being forced through without proper environmental assessments being completed,” he said.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Emergency teams search for victims of fatal Russian plane crash

Just Posted

Time running out for an emergency women’s shelter in Duncan this year

Concerns also raised about bylaw changes in Duncan

Column: Fairy godmothers come in unexpected places

The magical powers of my dental hygienist

11 elk-related highway crashes since December

He said the weather and driver speed are mainly to blame.

Rash of elk poaching hits Cowichan Lake area

“If you see an elk in the back of a vehicle for God’s sake get a licence number.”

DCS girls move up at Christian championships

Chargers climb two spots from seeded position

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

3 British tourists killed when helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Boucher, Markstrom help Canucks beat Stars 6-0

Vancouver will take on Florida Wednesday

Most Read