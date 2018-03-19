Elders Gathering in Cowichan Valley needs volunteers

Ed and Juanita Elliott have been chosen to be the gathering’s King and Queen. (Cowichan Tribes photo)

Cowichan Tribes is hosting the 42nd annual B.C. First Nations Elders Gathering at the Island Savings Centre in Duncan from July 10 to July 12.

The event could bring upwards of 5,000 participants, including 2,500 elders and their caregivers, to the territory.

This year’s theme: “‘I tst ‘o’ hwun’ ‘I – (We are Still Here),” speaks to the resiliency of the Elders to still be present to rebuild, reconnect and revitalize their culture with future generations and work toward respectful harmonious relationships, explained coordinator Rozalee Daniels.

The event will feature workshops, cultural demonstrations and chances for the Elders to make connections, to learn and to celebrate.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our community and neighbours to come together with Nuts’a’maat shqwaluwun – One Heart, One Mind, just like we did in 2008 for the North American Indigenous Games and Tribal Journeys,” said Cowichan Tribes Chief William (Chip) Seymour.

Ed and Juanita Elliott have been chosen to be the gathering’s King and Queen.

“We are looking forward to welcoming family, friends and relatives,” they said.

But, to make the function a success, both participants and volunteers are needed.

By visiting eldersgathering.ca would-be participants can register and volunteers can sign up to help out.

The early registration deadline is May 25.

Interested individuals can contact Stella Johnny at 250-715-3333 or by email by volunteers@eldersgathering.ca

