More than 20 firefighters battled a blaze early Friday morning in Comox. Photo by CTV Vancouver Island

Early morning fire destroys Vancouver Island cabin

An early morning fire Friday engulfed a Point Holmes area cabin under renovations, but there were no occupants – and few possessions – inside.

Comox Fire Rescue chief Gord Schreiner said he received at call at 4:45 a.m. for a cabin on fire at 500 Lazo Road. A driver passing by initially spotted the flames and reported the fire.

Schreiner noted there was a full response by the department with three trucks and more than 20 firefighters on scene. He added fortunately there was a fire hydrant nearby so shuttling water to the site was not required.

While it is too early to determine the cause, Schreiner said the house was not insured and most likely has too much damage to be saved.

