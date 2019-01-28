E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Uber says they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C.

Bikes, booze and e-scooters are part of Uber Canada’s plan for the country in 2019.

Managers from the U.S. tech giant’s Canadian arm say they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C., where the service was launched last year.

Dan Park, the head of Uber Eats Canada, says Ontario and Quebec are markets the company is eyeing first, though others could figure into their plans.

READ MORE: B.C. to allow Uber-style ride hailing services to operate in late 2019

Uber Canada general manager Rob Khazzam says e-scooters and bikes are also part of the company’s priorities for the country, though he is coy about how soon they could arrive and in what markets.

Uber has partnered with New York-based Jump to bring e-scooters and pedal-assisted electric bikes with GPS to a handful of U.S. cities, but has never delivered the offering to Canadians.

California-based rival Lime has been piloting its e-scooters in Waterloo, Ont. and Bird has reportedly been looking at expanding into the Canadian market.

READ MORE: Proposed class action against Uber can proceed

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened
Next story
VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Just Posted

Liberal lean in Nanaimo could lead to provincial election

Poll shows Liberal leader Harris has more than 40 per cent of support ahead of Nanaimo by-election

VIDEO: Canadian icon, Matthew Good, returns to Cowichan on Feb. 8

Good is also bringing exciting newcomer, Poesy, for a show at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

City of Duncan looks to affordable housing projects

B.C. has earmarked $7 billion for housing over next 10 years

Call for artists: $40,000 available in Salt Spring National Art Prize program

You can submit your visual arts entry until May 31, 2019

Lexi Bainas column: Collectors collect for CDH, Buddha and the boudoir, concerto winners

Two new books by Valley authors, three talented young folks, and hundreds of houses equal one chair

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Uber says they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C.

ISF defends efforts to mitagate noise from mussel operation on Cortes Island

Industry representatives stress that safety is a key factor when choosing a location

Shutdown projected to cause $3B permanent hit to U.S. economy

CBO predicts that just $3 billion in lost gross domestic product will be permanently lost

‘Everybody’s going to feel it:’ Broncos families prepare for sentencing hearing

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to be sentenced this week for crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others

Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts

She is upset the issue has been raised for many years, and yet school buses still don’t have seatbelts

Some Indigenous advocates ambivalent to land acknowledgments

Others say the scripts can be disingenuous token gestures, a symbolic way for settlers to appease First Nations without taking meaningful action

Soon-to-be dad dies in tragic B.C. car crash

Leon Marchand Holmes died in a single-vehicle crash near Kamloops Jan. 12.

Most Read