The Duncan Superstore is looking to fill a police cruiser with donated food and other items for charity at the “Cram the Cruiser” event at the store on March 16. (File photo)

Duncan’s Superstore hosting a “Cram the Cruiser Event” Friday

Proceeds to go to charity

The Duncan Superstore is hosting a “Cram the Cruiser” event for charity on March 16.

Superstore spokeswoman Samantha Oliver said the event, which will be co-hosted with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, will see a police cruiser in front of Superstore this Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

She said volunteers will be accepting donations on site for Duncan’s Food Basket Society, including non-perishable food items, toys, and clothing.

“Our goal is to fill the police cruiser completely with donated items,” Oliver said. “We will also have treats, hot chocolate and coffee. All cash donations and proceeds will be donated to the President’s Choice Children’s Charity.”

