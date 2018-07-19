Muriel Steacy shows off a certificate commemorating her 10 years of living at Duncan’s Sunridge Park Place care home at a recent celebration at the facility. (Robert Barron/Citizen).

Duncan’s Sunridge care home celebrates 10th anniversary

Long-time residents and staff celebrated

Muriel Steacy, also known as “Doll”, was delighted when she was recently handed a certificate commemorating her 10 years of living at Duncan’s Sunridge Park Place care home.

Steacy was among the original six residents and 14 staff members at the care home that were recognized for being at the facility since it opened during its 10-year anniversary celebrations, held late last month.

On June 25, to start the anniversary celebrations, the Encores musical group entertained residents and staff in the home’s Fireside Lounge, and cake and refreshments were served to the full house that were in attendance.

On June 29, the care home arranged for the Jam Factory to entertain residents and staff, and ice cream and refreshments were served.

A press release said Sunridge Park Place care home would like to thank the Duncan community, residents, families, staff and friends for their continued support, and the facility looks forward to serving the Duncan community into the future.

“Please join us in offering special thanks to those staff and residents who have been with us throughout our journey as we continue to grow and work towards best practice in geriatric care,” the statement said.

Previous story
Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says B.C. diver
Next story
Human remains discovered near Tofino

Just Posted

Cowichan Valley welcomes the province for BC Summer Games

More than 2,000 athletes will compete in 18 sports from Friday to Sunday

Duncan’s Sunridge care home celebrates 10th anniversary

Long-time residents and staff celebrated

Families enjoy the Honeymoon Bay Day parade July 14

With fire trucks, floats, and sunny weather, there was a lot to like

Tires slashed in Duncan overnight

Mounties are asking for help after a slew of slashings in Duncan

Canadian Tire delivers toys to ease kids’ street play pain in Chemainus

It’s like Christmas for 11 kids who are supposed to be confined to their yards by strata bylaw

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Summerland issues State of Local Emergency

Two homes under evacuation order; evacuation alert remains in place as result of fire

Human remains discovered near Tofino

The remains were discovered near the area that a vessel carrying five men sank on June 15.

A brother’s determination pushes B.C. cyclist to ride 2,500 km for heart care

#Cunnycan: Ryan Cunningham ‘pushing the envelope’ to support brother Craig’s foundation

B.C. hockey coach, nurse was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

In Surrey, Paul Bennett’s wife makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer

Lower Mainland blueberry farms expect solid season

Blueberry Council of B.C. says season will be better than last year

B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again

Ride hailing companies have to wait until fall of 2019 to apply for licences

Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says B.C. diver

Erik Brown reflects on team effort that brought 12 boys and their coach to safety

Funding available to replace infected B.C. hazelnut trees

B.C. Hazelnut Growers to recieve $300,000 over three years to battle eastern filbert blight

Most Read