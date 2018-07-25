Come October the facility on James Street won’t be called the Island Savings Centre anymore. (Citizen file)

Duncan’s community centre losing its name

Decade-long title sponsorship contract runs out in October

It won’t be called the Island Savings Centre beyond October.

The 10-year naming rights agreement between the Cowichan Valley Regional District and Island Savings expires on Oct. 6 and as such, the regional district is entertaining offers.

Will it revert back to the Cowichan Community Centre? Will another corporate sponsor rename the facility? The CVRD is “examining the potential” of a new naming rights sponsor, according to a press release issued by Kris Schumacher, the regional district’s new spokesperson.

He said the public will be kept apprised of any future decisions.

CVRD board chair Jon Lefebure said the Island Savings Centre Commission will take the lead.

“The Commission will have to come to a decision about how to deal with the change including whether or not to look for a new sponsor,” he said. “Then the decision will go to the board for ratification.”

The decision to accept funds in exchange for a corporate logo on the building was controversial back in the summer of 2008 when the Cowichan Community Centre took on the Island Savings name.

SEE RELATED: Are we ready for more corporate names?

ISC Commission chair Sharon Jackson praised the long-term sponsorship saying the benefits “cannot be overstated”.

The CVRD received $100,000 a year from the credit union for capital projects including facility upgrades, a new parking lot, new sound systems, a new Zamboni and more.

“Many of these projects were required to maintain the programming available at the Centre, and this partnership was equal to $1 million in funding that would have otherwise come from taxpayers,” Jackson noted. “We thank Island Savings for their support and look forward to continuing our positive working relationship in the future.”

The relationship was mutually beneficial, according to Island Savings president Randy Bertsch.

“Our partnership with the Island Savings Centre has been an incredible journey; it is truly such an important pillar in the Cowichan community and we are proud to have our name connected to so many great events that have taken place there,” he said, before noting that the end of the contract offers a new beginning.

“We are firmly committed to Cowichan and the conclusion of our ISC sponsorship will enable us to initiate new community partnerships and provide support to some of the amazing initiatives happening locally,” Bertsch said.

READ MORE: Sponsorship plan draws fire


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Fire in Comox destroys home
Next story
Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

Just Posted

Cowichan 2018 president reflects on successful BC Summer Games

Games marked a number of milestones in food, merchandise and opening and closing ceremonies

Duncan’s community centre losing its name

Decade-long title sponsorship contract runs out in October

Lake Cowichan’s Grade 5 D.A.R.E. class graduates

They’ve learned new life skills to take into Grade 6

North Cowichan council to reconsider Duncan to Drinkwater trail

Multi-use trail nixed on June 20

Cowichan Housing Society wants input into affordable housing

Asks community to complete online survey

VIDEO: Fire in Comox destroys home

A home on Rodello Street has been completely destroyed

B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

Fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena caused by aging cooling system: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

14 RCMP sniffer dogs forced into early retirement due to cannabis legalization

Traffic and interdiction dogs are trained to detect cannabis, but will soon no longer be used

B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round

Nanaimo golfer beat millions-to-one odds with two aces during a round in Abbotsford on Friday

Most Read