Duncan residents escape Chemainus rollover with minor injuries

Three Duncan residents escaped with only minor injuries following a rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway in Chemainus on Wednesday night, according to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

The single vehicle incident occured near Mt. Sicker Road and multiple fire departments as well as BC Ambulance were all called to the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was 42 years old and there were two youth passengers in the vehicle at the time.

RCMP could not confirm if any charges are pending as the responding officer was off on Thursday.

The cause of the crash is also not known.