Amalgamation referendum between North Cowichan and Duncan may have to be postponed. (File photo)

Duncan/North Cowichan amalgamation referendum may be delayed

Government has yet to give green light to vote

Time is running out for plans to hold the amalgamation referendum between the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan this spring.

North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure said the two municipalities are still waiting to receive the final approval for the referendum from B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson.

Hopes had been high that the referendum would be held sometime in early April, but Lefebure said that is now looking unlikely.

He said an appropriate amount of time between the government’s approval of the referendum and the referendum itself must be set aside to allow for public information sessions to be held so that residents can be educated in the details of amalgamation before they cast their votes.

“There’s still the potential that the referendum can be held before this summer if we get that decision soon but, if not, the next logical time for it would be at the same time as the municipal elections in October,” Lefebure said.

“We just don’t know at this stage when or what the province will decide.”

Robinson told both municipalities late last year that there were a number steps they must complete before she can approve the referendum.

RELATED STORY: MINISTER CREATES UNCERTAINTY

They included a better sense of costs and resources that would be available during the transition to a single municipality, more information on how Duncan and North Cowichan would operate in the time between the referendum and the actual amalgamation (if approved), and a framework on how the new inaugural single council would be developed during the transition period.

But, despite a flurry of letters between the minister and the municipalities since then, approval for the referendum still has not been granted.

The ministry’s response to questions from the Citizen on the issue was vague and noncommittal.

“We understand there is enthusiasm in both communities to move quickly on a referendum vote,” a statement from the ministry said.

“The ministry is working with the municipalities to ensure that voters have the information they need about how those aspects of transition would be managed before they make a decision on the path forward. We want to be certain that voters and the municipalities are clear on what would happen next if amalgamation is endorsed by the voters in each community, and hope to be in that position soon.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway

Just Posted

Duncan/North Cowichan amalgamation referendum may be delayed

Government has yet to give green light to vote

Nanaimo trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway in Chemainus

Chance glimpse changes two lives forever

Lowering the voting age not as crazy as it seems at first glance

It is important to make youth feel enfranchised, and get them interested in democratic participation

Co-op comes through for BC Games

Peninsula and Mid-Island Co-op have signed up as Signature Partners for the Games, supplying fuel.

Montgomery wins Duncan mixed bonspiel

Top team beats Venn rink in A final

VIDEO: 69th Cowichan Music Festival’s Sunday Highlights Concert stuns crowd with quality

A variety of superb performances showcases the talent of the Cowichan Valley’s young performers

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

B.C. city a test site for icy road indicators

Marker measures road temperatures and blue lights will flash when mercury dips below freezing

B.C. trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway

Chance glimpse changes two lives forever

Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Advanced Care Paramedics (ACP) in rural communities are not allowed to practice at that level.

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

B.C. animal lab cleared of conflict accusations over salmon farms

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham’s claims didn’t check out

70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

“It was something I really wanted to accomplish in my life”

Most Read