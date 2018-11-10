Duncan man’s old war map stirs memories of relatives

Old war map belonged to the father and grandfather, veterans of the world wars, of David Moss. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

David Moss is proud to have a keepsake to remind him of his dad and grandfather, both of whom were world war veterans.

It’s a map that he inherited from his father, David Moss, who was a transport officer with a MASH unit that operated in France, Belgium and Holland during the Second World War.

The map, made shortly after the end of the First World War, is of France and its neighbouring countries that highlights all the areas where Canadian units fought major engagements during the Great War.

It’s called “The Star’s War Map” and was printed by the Montreal Daily Star newspaper.

On the fringes of the map are the emblems of all the Canadian units that fought in the area in the war.

“My grandfather, Castle Moss, fought in France in the First World War and I suspect he acquired the map when he returned home after the war to remember his experiences there,” David said.

“I don’t know for sure, but I think my dad took it to Europe during the Second World War so he could visit the areas his father, and the other Canadian units, fought at. He was an educated man and that would have been in his nature.”

David, who never served in the military, has had the map since his dad died 40 years ago.

“I’ll keep it forever,” he said.

“It’s a way to stay connected to my father and grandfather.”



