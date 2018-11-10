Old war map belonged to the father and grandfather, veterans of the world wars, of David Moss. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Duncan man’s old war map stirs memories of relatives

David Moss has had map for 40 years

David Moss is proud to have a keepsake to remind him of his dad and grandfather, both of whom were world war veterans.

It’s a map that he inherited from his father, David Moss, who was a transport officer with a MASH unit that operated in France, Belgium and Holland during the Second World War.

The map, made shortly after the end of the First World War, is of France and its neighbouring countries that highlights all the areas where Canadian units fought major engagements during the Great War.

RELATED STORY: ‘DEAD MAN’S PENNY’ REMEMBERS WAR, SACRIFICE FOR DUNCAN BUSINESS OWNER

It’s called “The Star’s War Map” and was printed by the Montreal Daily Star newspaper.

On the fringes of the map are the emblems of all the Canadian units that fought in the area in the war.

“My grandfather, Castle Moss, fought in France in the First World War and I suspect he acquired the map when he returned home after the war to remember his experiences there,” David said.

“I don’t know for sure, but I think my dad took it to Europe during the Second World War so he could visit the areas his father, and the other Canadian units, fought at. He was an educated man and that would have been in his nature.”

RELATED STORY: REMEMBRANCE DAY: COWICHAN WENT TO WAR WITH A WILL

David, who never served in the military, has had the map since his dad died 40 years ago.

“I’ll keep it forever,” he said.

“It’s a way to stay connected to my father and grandfather.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur
Next story
Biking relay race around the world comes to B.C.

Just Posted

Duncan man’s old war map stirs memories of relatives

David Moss has had map for 40 years

Warren Goulding column: Auspicious start for new North Cowichan mayor

The swearing in ceremony for the Municipality of North Cowichan was a breath of fresh air

VIDEO: Cadets, Legion members, general public place white crosses on veterans’ graves

The ceremony of placing a white cross on the grave of a veteran unites communities

Sarah Simpson column: The best Halloween night treat

I wanted to know more about the mysterious young messenger so I emailed him back.

T.W. Paterson column: The story behind the lost certificate (part 1)

Honour and a privilege to have been able to bring a little bit of life back to another soldier

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar The Clements Centre is holding… Continue reading

Vancouver Island remembers

Important stories shared as Islanders salute those who made the greatest sacrifice

Biking relay race around the world comes to B.C.

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Pre-approved services, accident benefit caps and how ICBC defines injuries part of update

B.C. bull rider retires after death of fellow rider linked to head trauma

Quesnel’s Matt O’Flynn, 28, was a friend of the late Ty Pozzobon

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Most Read