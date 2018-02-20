Duncan cousins found guilty of aggravated sexual assault

Two Duncan men have been found guilty of aggravated sexual assault after an incident at a home on June 26, 2016.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Murray found Nicholas Des Charlie and Abraham Charles Percy Louie guilty of the charges following a recent trial at the Duncan courthouse.

According to court documents, the victim, known only as N.J., was so severely injured in the genital area that she required surgery.

The assault took place in a residence on Whut’stun Road where a group of people were having a drinking party in one of the rooms.

N.J. had a sister at the party, where Charlie and Louie were also drinking, and decided to attend.

After consuming a significant amount of alcohol and passing out for a while, N.J. woke to find herself alone with Charlie and Louie, who are cousins, and tried to leave the room.

But Louie grabbed her arm to prevent her from leaving.

N.J. said in a statement that she then felt her vagina being penetrated and she blacked out again.

She said she was still in the room when she came to some time later and took a couple of steps into the hallway before collapsing.

Her sister found her there in the morning with no pants on and bleeding heavily from her vaginal area.

She also had bruises all over her face, head, arms and legs.

Both Louie and Charlie were found sleeping in the room where the assault occurred.

While both denied the charges, Murray said there was enough evidence, including from DNA testing and circumstantial, to find them guilty of the charges.

Murray acknowledged that how N.J. was assaulted is unknown, what each man did is unknown and what they assaulted N.J. with is unknown.

“What is known is that N.J. entered the room with no injuries and she left that room bruised, battered and seriously injured,” she said in her summation.

“While I am uncertain as to whether Mr. Charlie or Mr. Louie personally assaulted N.J. or whether they aided and abetted the sexual assault, having considered all the evidence and all the circumstances, I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that both accused were parties to the attack on N.J.”

Sentencing of Charlie and Louie is expected at a later date.



