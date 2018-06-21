Duncan councillor John Horgan dies

Horgan was serving his first term on council

John Horgan, a councillor in the City of Duncan, died on June 18.

Horgan, who was serving his first term on council, was a respected businessman who owned and managed Discovery Honda for more than 20 years before he was elected to council.

He was also a dedicated community volunteer who served as the president of the South Cowichan Rotary Club, president of the Duncan Day Break Rotary Club, president of the Cowichan Golf & Country Club, board member and chairman of the board of governors of Queen Margaret’s School, board member of the Community Options Society and assistant-district governor for Rotary International, USA and Canada.

Duncan Mayor Phil Kent said Horgan loved Duncan and always worked for the benefit of its citizens.

“John was a thoughtful and kind man that I liked very much,” Kent said.

“His community service speaks for itself, and he was deeply involved in the community long before he ever served on council. The city has benefited from John’s thoughtful, measured approach to decision making since he was elected to council in 2014. He was a caring, considerate person, and he will be greatly missed.”

While on council, Horgan participated on the city’s tourism committee, totem sub-committee, as well as numerous other regional committees, boards and societies.

Kent said Horgan’s death will not trigger a by-election and his seat on council will remain empty until municipal elections in October.

North Cowichan’s council held a minute of silence for Horgan at its meeting on June 20.

Mayor Jon Lefebure said Horgan was a pleasure to work with.

“He was a very decent and good man who did his best for Duncan’s citizens in his role as a city councillor,” Lefebure said.

Duncan councillor Roger Bruce, a long-time friend and colleague of Horgan, said he spent a lot of time with Horgan over the years golfing and visiting his home.

“He was having health issues for a long time,” Bruce said. “John was a great councillor and a great guy.”

At Horgan’s request there will be no service.

Those who wish may make a donation in Horgan’s memory to the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation, #101- 5822 Garden Street, Duncan B.C., V9L 3V9.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Keep your pets safe while driving
Next story
115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

Just Posted

Duncan councillor John Horgan dies

Horgan was serving his first term on council

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Isobel Mackenzie column: Dispelling myths about B.C. seniors

Yet, despite the reality of the numbers, we persist in painting seniors as a “problem to be solved”

CVRD recycling now allows flexible plastic packaging

But not at the curb side

Chris Wilkinson column: Belonging critical as we age

It’s the third level, Love and Belonging, that I wonder about most these days.

VIDEO: Trades jobs the way of the future on Vancouver Island?

Hundreds of people attend Black Press Career Fair in Nanaimo

Disney production filming at Victoria’s Government House today

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Rockland Avenue mansion

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

Most Read