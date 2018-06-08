The City of Duncan is considering updating its smoking bylaw. (File photo)

Duncan considers amending its smoking bylaw

New rules would restrict smoking in public further

Smoking of any kind could soon be more restricted in the City of Duncan.

The city’s committee of the whole decided to recommend to council at its meeting on June 5 to update Duncan’s smoking bylaw mainly to address vaping, e-cigarettes and other smoking materials, including marijuana when it’s legalized, in public places as well as tobacco.

RELATED STORY: SMOKING BAN ON BC FERRIES

If council adopts the updated bylaw, the distance smokers of any substance will be required to keep back from windows, doorways and air intakes in public buildings in the city will increase from three to six metres. The amended bylaw would also extend the city’s smoke-free zones in outdoor public spaces to include parks, playgrounds, playing fields, public squares, and public-water frontage.

The current smoking bylaw came into force in 2012 after it was thoroughly reviewed by the city’s business community and the public as it was one of the first in-depth smoking regulation bylaws in the region.

Last year, Island Health provided recommendations to local governments to update their smoking regulation bylaws to address e-cigarettes, vaping, and other forms of smoking.

A staff report states, as with the city’s current smoking bylaw, enforcement of the new rules is not anticipated to be significant, as staff primarily act on complaints.

“However, complaints may increase when public consumption of cannabis becomes more prevalent,” the report said.

The amended bylaw is expected to be brought before council for its consideration at an upcoming meeting.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son
Next story
Small earthquake shakes East Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

Just Posted

Small earthquake shakes East Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

On Friday, June 8 a 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Vancouver… Continue reading

Cycle rally showcases problem of PTSD

They’ll be on the track for 24 hours at the Motorsport Resort this weekend

Police investigating alleged sexual assault

Incident reportedly occurred on trail on Wednesday afternoon

JB Bulldogs in fine form after two weeks off

Cowichan wins big in return

Caps add pair to blueline for 2018-19

New additions include CSSHL Humanitarian of the Year

Vancouver Island ‘ground zero’ for ocean plastics issue: Courtenay-Alberni MP

Gord Johns hosts World Oceans Day event in Parksville

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

B.C. man recalls terrifying experience at edge of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

‘I had never been on a volcano when it started grumbling. That was scary.’

B.C. ‘legacy tree’ policy under review after ancient fir logged

Old-growth logging in central Vancouver Island draws rebuke

UBC must pay fired author Steven Galloway $167,000 for privacy violation

Creative writing prof had filed grievances saying UBC had violated his privacy and harmed reputation

Most Read