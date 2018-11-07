Duncan conservation officers warn not to eat meat from tagged deer

“…it was immobilized with drugs that make it unfit for human consumption.”

Conservation officers work to release a deer that had gotten its head and antlers caught in a barbed wire fence and nylon mesh in the Koksilah Road area on the evening of Nov. 6 (Submitted photo)

Conservation officers are warning the public not to consume any part of a deer that may have been taken from the Koksilah Road area sporting a yellow ear tag during the evening of Nov. 6.

Officer Scott Norris said a Black-tailed buck that had gotten its head and antlers tangled in a barbed wire fence with nylon netting was reported and officers went to the scene to see if they could help it.

He said there was no way to tell how long the deer was there, but the officers used immobilizing drugs for the delicate procedure to release him.

Once the deer was finally free of the wire and netting, it was tagged with the yellow tag in its ear with an identification number and a ministry telephone number on it and then allowed time to recover from the drugs.

Norris said when the deer was finally awake, the conservation officers asked the home owner to check on it a few hours later to make sure it had fully recovered from the drugs, but he reported that he found the deer dead where it was left when he went to check on it.

He said that when conversation officers arrived for the second time, they discovered that the deer was gone.

“Maybe the homeowner was mistaken about the deer being dead and it managed to get up and walk away,” Norris said.

“But if someone did take it, they should know it was immobilized with drugs that make it unfit for human consumption.”

Norris said that if anyone has any information on the deer and/or who may have taken it, they should call 1-877-952-7277.

“They can remain anonymous if they choose,” he said.