Duncan mayor Phil Kent said there are number of programs in place in the city to help prevent crime. (File photo)

Duncan business owner tired of being crime victim

Lance Steward wants more action

Businessman Lance Steward is tired of being the victim of crime in downtown Duncan.

The owner of Just Jake’s Restaurant told Duncan city council in a letter that he has experienced several thefts and acts of vandalism at his business recently and that crime has become a growing problem in the city.

He said that he hopes city council is aware of the issue and is considering options to make the city more safe from crime.

“It was discouraging to hear just how many people had been victims themselves in the same area recently,” Steward said in the letter.

“I was shocked as the stories just kept coming.”

FOR RELATED STORY, CLICK HERE

Steward said there is a willingness among the downtown business community to get involved with any initiatives that the police and/or the city sponsor to help deal with the situation.

“My staff, my colleagues and my friends have been quite energized and interested in hearing about any existing anti-crime movements or even getting involved with them,” he said.

“I am asking that council consider hosting an information meeting where people can voice their concerns and share ideas of how partnerships can be formed to improve the safety of our people and their belongings.”

Duncan mayor Phil Kent said he has spoken to Steward and explained that there are currently a number of programs for the city’s business community to get involved in crime prevention, including community policing and initiatives that are spearheaded by the Duncan Business Improvement Area.

He also said a number of new programs, including a business block watch program, are also in the process of being organized.

But Kent said he’s not aware of any criminal trends in the city at this time in which businesses are being purposely targeted.

“These trends are tracked carefully by the RCMP and, currently, we’re seeing just the usual and general crimes downtown, like theft from vehicles, and the police are not indicating that we’re experiencing any spikes at this time,” Kent said.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Alberta’s wine ban won’t impact Vancouver Island producers
Next story
BALONEY METER: Is advocating against abortion out of line with the charter?

Just Posted

Stars Miller and Foote headed to Duncan Showroom stage

He’s released hit singles like ‘Anna Marie’, ‘Rude Awakening’, and ‘Summer of Our Love’

United splits on massive weekend

Cowichan U21 team plays league’s best

Duncan business owner tired of being crime victim

Lance Steward wants more action

Chinese minor hockey team makes Cowichan Valley stops

Little Wolf Beijing faces local peewee teams on Sunday and Monday

Editorial: Code of conduct nips future problems in the bud

This doesn’t and shouldn’t mean that everyone has to hold hands and sing ‘Kumbaya’

VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Pair leads Canada’s largest Winter Olmpics team into PyeongChang stadium

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Check out some of the best shots from Team Canada

B.C. creating 100 more teacher training spaces

French, math, physics and special education teachers in demand

How four changes to the Fisheries Act may affect the North Coast

From Indigenous reconciliation to habitat protection and owner-operator licences

Shelter reunites Alberta cat with its B.C. family

‘Furry tail ending’ made some odd twists and turns in the past six months, including a Langley stop.

Most Read