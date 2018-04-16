Duncan accident victim in critical condition in Victoria hospital

The woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing Beverly Street on a cross walk on April 11 is in hospital with serious injuries, and a close friend is turning to the community for help.

Daisy Santiago remains in a coma with extensive and traumatic brain injuries in Victoria General Hospital after the accident, which is still under investigation.

Jayne Williams said she has known Santiago, the mother of two, for five years, and that she is a big part of the Filipino community on Vancouver Island and is well loved.

“Daisy had recently returned to work at Thrifty’s [in Duncan] and was so excited to be back, serving the customers with excellence, respect, laughter and fun,” Williams said.

“Her biggest love is her family. She is so in love with [her long-time partner] Tom and is so proud of her kids [Diane, 20, and Dalton, 13] and so she should be. They are a credit to them both.”

Williams said Santiago has undergone two brain surgeries since the accident and is still in critical condition.

She said Santiago is expected to be in hospital for at least the next four to six months.

“At this point, the medical staff cannot predict any outcomes or the long-term consequences of this traumatic injury,” Williams said.

“Tom has spent every day at her bedside, sleeping on a chair in the visitors’ waiting room and has to take indefinite time off work. Diane was living on the mainland, having just completed a course at BCIT and had just started a full-time job, for which she has had to give up to be with her mom and help take care of her young brother.”

Williams said that nobody likes to discuss the financial burden these events have on a family, but in the real world, the financial burden can cripple a family with loss of incomes and extra unexpected expenses.

She said a GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds to assist the family through its health crisis.

“Initially the funds will help towards housing the family near to the hospital and we all know the cost of living in Victoria,” she said.

“Because we don’t know how long Daisy’s recovery is going to take and what it will look like, I am starting with a goal of $40,000.”

