Duncan accident victim in critical condition in Victoria hospital

Friends and family start GoFundMe page for Daisy Santiago

The woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing Beverly Street on a cross walk on April 11 is in hospital with serious injuries, and a close friend is turning to the community for help.

Daisy Santiago remains in a coma with extensive and traumatic brain injuries in Victoria General Hospital after the accident, which is still under investigation.

RELATED STORY: WITNESSES SOUGHT AFTER PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Jayne Williams said she has known Santiago, the mother of two, for five years, and that she is a big part of the Filipino community on Vancouver Island and is well loved.

“Daisy had recently returned to work at Thrifty’s [in Duncan] and was so excited to be back, serving the customers with excellence, respect, laughter and fun,” Williams said.

“Her biggest love is her family. She is so in love with [her long-time partner] Tom and is so proud of her kids [Diane, 20, and Dalton, 13] and so she should be. They are a credit to them both.”

Williams said Santiago has undergone two brain surgeries since the accident and is still in critical condition.

She said Santiago is expected to be in hospital for at least the next four to six months.

“At this point, the medical staff cannot predict any outcomes or the long-term consequences of this traumatic injury,” Williams said.

“Tom has spent every day at her bedside, sleeping on a chair in the visitors’ waiting room and has to take indefinite time off work. Diane was living on the mainland, having just completed a course at BCIT and had just started a full-time job, for which she has had to give up to be with her mom and help take care of her young brother.”

Williams said that nobody likes to discuss the financial burden these events have on a family, but in the real world, the financial burden can cripple a family with loss of incomes and extra unexpected expenses.

She said a GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds to assist the family through its health crisis.

“Initially the funds will help towards housing the family near to the hospital and we all know the cost of living in Victoria,” she said.

“Because we don’t know how long Daisy’s recovery is going to take and what it will look like, I am starting with a goal of $40,000.”

The GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/5elgffc


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Just Posted

Duncan accident victim in critical condition in Victoria hospital

Friends and family start GoFundMe page for Daisy Santiago

Cowichan’s Kirsten Schrader wins Presenter of the Year

There were a lot of nominees but Cowichan’s Kirsten Schrader emerges as the cream of the crop

Lack of volunteers leads to Mill Bay fire department proposal for paid staff

Lack of volunters leads to safety concerns

‘Bed Rest Mom’ talks about other possible side of pregnancy

“I wanted to speak to women where they truly are at”

Music festival winds season up by saying ‘well done’ and announcing provincial participants

Cowichan’s contingent to provincials, as always, includes a great group of young performers

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Coming up in Cowichan: From Earth Day to plant sales, planning to an open house

Make tough decisions now for, when you can’t Who needs to know?… Continue reading

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Canada, France come together on climate-change fight

Canada, France promise to double down on climate-change fight amid U.S. inaction

Weather cancels Jay’s game despite being in dome

Kansas City sportswriter chalks game cancellation up to karma for the Toronto Blue Jays

B.C. couple awarded $300,000 after fireplace leaked carbon monoxide

Two Vancouver seniors experienced brain damage after gas leak

Chilliwack-area chief touts economic benefits of pipeline deal

Chief Ernie Crey pointed out this week there is no Indigenous wall of opposition to KM

Most Read