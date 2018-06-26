Opioid crisis

Drug overdoses continue to kill more than 3 people each day in B.C.: Coroner

109 suspected drug overdose deaths in May, according to latest provincial statistics

Illicit drug overdoses have been the culprit behind 620 deaths in B.C. this year, according to the latest statistics from BC Coroners Service.

There were 109 suspected drug overdose deaths in May, the coroner released Tuesday. The numbers equate to roughly 3.5 people dying each day across the province.

That’s a 23 per cent decrease from the same month in 2017, and a 12 per cent decrease from April this year.

Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health Authority have had the highest number of illicit drug overdose deaths, 199 and 182 deaths, respectively, so far this year, making up 61 per cent of all illicit drug overdose deaths.

The three cities experiencing the highest number of illicit drug overdoses are Vancouver, Surrey, and Victoria.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded
Next story
Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Just Posted

Free trade talks raise concerns for some local farmers

Americans demand end to supply-management system

Cowichan Valley mayors not surprised with referendum results

Kent, Lefebure say Duncan and North Cowichan will continue to work together

Duncan Gala Program Launch gave glimpse of what’s to come for 39 Days of July

“For me, this is like Christmas because I get to hear some great music a bit early.”

Junior B Thunder clinch first place

Cowichan routs Nanaimo for the fourth time this season

Ladysmith couple ready to relax with $500,000 Lotto Max prize

Willem (Bill) Blokhuizen and Jerri Briggs of Ladysmith are enjoying the feeling… Continue reading

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Nearly a year later, the Canadian Red Cross and BC Government reflect on the 2017 wildfires

B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

10-year deal will help build and repair social and low-income homes

B.C. coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

Non-perishable food donations accepted for free medium coffee at Bean To Cup

HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, 2018

B.C. polygamous leaders sentenced to house arrest

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland

B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

The school district is now investigating the incident

Most Read