Rescuing and releasing fish stressed by the heat requires patience. (Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society photo)

Drought alert posted for Koksilah and Chemainus Rivers

Around the Cowichan region hot, dry weather is drying up tributary streams as well

There’s a drought alert posted for the Koksilah and Chemainus Rivers.

Low water and high temperatures in both Cowichan Valley rivers have caught the attention of experts and the warning is now posted on the BC Government’s new West Coast Stream Watch information portal.

Both indicate “daytime temperature reaching critical survival level” and water conservation is recommended “as practical”.

The Cowichan Watershed Board, concerned about the situation, has sent letters to water licence holders in the area to raise awareness of “potential impacts to aquatic ecosystems” and regulatory measures that may be used to restrict water withdrawals if necessary.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the Valley, the Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society is rescuing fry from the tributaries of Cowichan Lake. CLRSS members are important parts of these crews.

Lucky fry, who were roasting in what’s left of some of the Cowichan Lake area streams, have been moved to safer habitat.

