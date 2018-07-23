A drone flying over a wildfire near Nakusp suspended firefighting air operations Sunday. Photo: James MacDonald/Bloomberg

Drone halts firefighting efforts in B.C. Interior

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

RCMP are looking for the pilot of a drone that forced the suspension of air operations above a wildfire near Nakusp on Sunday.

The drone grounded one helicopter supporting ground crews at the Wilson Creek fire, which is about 19 kilometres east of Nakusp, according to a statement from the BC Wildfire Service.

Other aircraft working on fires in the area also had to be moved off their flight paths to avoid the Little Wilson Lake airspace.

Flying drones within a radius of five nautical miles or an altitude of 3,000 feet above a wildfire is illegal. Federal penalties include fines of up to $25,000 or imprisonment for up to 18 months.

There are also further penalties under the provincial Wildfire Act, which can include a ticket fine of $1,150, a further fine of up to $100,000 if there is a conviction and imprisonment of over a year.

Previous story
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Cowichan
Next story
Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

Just Posted

Car of missing Oak Bay woman found on remote logging road

Green Honda found July 21 behind Lake Cowichan

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Cowichan

Investigation continuing

You say: Recycling causing confusion in Cowichan

Hire people to separate it out at the depot.

Kenneth Fenton sentenced to an additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Two people critically injured in Ladysmith highway crash

Two people were airlifted to hospital with critical injures following a two-vehicle… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

UPDATED: Severe heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

Temperatures expected to hit the mid-30s in some areas this week

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Drone halts firefighting efforts in B.C. Interior

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

Family of Toronto shooter says he suffered from severe mental illness

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

Most Read