Driver injured in hit and run incident on Highway 19 at Jubilee Parkway near Campbell River

Police looking for Toyota pickup truck, possibly grey in colour

Police are looking for the driver of a Toyota pickup truck involved in a hit and run on Highway 19 at the Jubilee Parkway intersection this morning.

“At approximately 5:40 this morning we received a call of two-vehicle collision on the Inland Island Highway at Jubilee Parkway,” Const. Dave Dormuth of the RCMP’s North Vancouver Island traffic Services said. “First members that arrived on scene noticed that there was only one vehicle on scene.”

A Volkswagen compact car had come to rest on its roof in the ditch approximately 50 metres north of the Highway 19 and Jubilee Parkway intersection after rolling several times.

“What we’ve been able to piece together so far that this vehicle behind me the Volkswagen was northbound on the Inland Island Highway and a Toyota pickup has left the scene unfortunately,” Const. Dormuth said.

Police don’t know whether that vehicle, which was southbound, made a left turn onto Jubilee Parkway or came eastbound form the Campbell River airport through the intersection.

“Either way, it impacted the Volkswagen behind me directly on the driver’s side causing that vehicle to lose control and roll several times,” Const. Dormuth.

The driver of the Volkswagen was the only occupant of that vehicle and was taken to Campbell River Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was due to be flown to Victoria.

A witness called the RCMP around 5:40 this morning saying they had seen a vehicle further down Jubilee Parkway with severe damage. The witness then passed by the Volkswagen in the ditch immediately after that

Police are looking for a Toyota Pickup, possibly grey in colour. The Toyota will have severe front end damage, judging by the numerous vehicle parts left at the scene, Dormuth said.

The Highway 19 northbound lane was closed and traffic was diverted west along Jubilee to Highway 19A for more than an hour. The lane was opened again by approximately 10:30.

