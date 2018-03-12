Five owls died of poisoning over six months in B.C. (Yutaka Seki/Flickr)

Double the B.C. owls are dying from rat poison: agriculture ministry

Delta’s raptor care centre says the owls are eating poisoned mice and rats

The number of owls dying of poisoning in B.C. more than doubled over a six-month period, according to the agriculture ministry.

Five of the owls that were necropsied from October to January had likely fatal traces of rat poison, the province told Black Press Media, compared to just two between June 2016 and July 2017.

Two owls died of poisoning in North Vancouver, while one was in Stanley Park and two were in Greater Victoria.

A sixth owl, not submitted to the ministry, died of poisoning in South Surrey in December.

Caitlin Folvik, a raptor care assistant at Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, said the facility has seen a spike in non-fatal poisonings too.

Folvik points to the uptick in development around Metro Vancouver, as mice and rats in clearcuts rush to find shelter in the bushes and trees on people’s properties.

READ: More barred owls sightings in Vancouver bad news for rats and mice

Residents leave out poison to take care of the pests, but Folvik said rats don’t die right away after consuming the poison.

“They start to act kind of drunk and are easier for the owls to pick off.”

Other ways to get prevent a rat infestation include blocking any holes they might use to get into your house, and then if they do, to use snap traps or electric traps.

“There’s some people who use a bucket with a dowel and then the bucket falls and traps the mouse,” Folvik added.

“Coyote or fox urine can act as a deterrent too and people can buy that at hunting and game stores.”

Poisoned owls can often be saved, Folvik said. If you see one acting strangely, call the society’s 24/7 raptor rescue line at 604-946-3171.

“Lots of times, they end up getting themselves in trees and the look very sleepy and kind of dopey,” she said. “They act like they’re drunk, they wobble. Or you’ll find them drinking lots and lots of water.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal government to review Canada’s port authorities
Next story
Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Just Posted

Police on lookout for man with weapon in Genoa Bay area

Spotted in Genoa Bay area on March 12

Chemainus odour debate gets heated in North Cowichan

Coun. Joyce Behnsen accused of spreading “misinformation”

Learn about fostering at Duncan sessions

The Cowichan Valley needs people to step up to provide foster homes for children and youth

Cowichan Capitals get jump on recruiting

Cowichan lands defenceman and forward in early commitments

Sarah Simpson column: Good behaviour and kindness never get old

The chips were less than $2.

Cobble Hill Seedy Saturday draws huge crowd

This year, organizers doubled the number of vendors at the event

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Double the B.C. owls are dying from rat poison: agriculture ministry

Delta’s raptor care centre says the owls are eating poisoned mice and rats

Ladysmith man gets no parole for 10 years in fatal RV park spear attack

Trevor George Meers had been living at Campers Corners RV Park in… Continue reading

Package bomb kills teenager in Texas

Authorities believe this could be linked to similar incident earlier this month

Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party

The older brother of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, was made leader on Saturday

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

‘I would like to acknowledge we are on the territory of First Nations’

Reconciliation, tradition behind practice now becoming common across Vancouver Island

Federal government to review Canada’s port authorities

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced planned stakeholder engagement with results due in 2019

Most Read