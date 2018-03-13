Pixabay

Don’t get scammed, change your password now

This Thursday, March 15, marks National Password Day

Online passwords are a fickle beast, usually typed incorrectly so many times that it locks you out of your program.

However, changing your password to protect your financial and personal information is crucial to avoid being caught in a scam, even if it means you mess it up a few times after.

This Thursday, March 15, during National Password Day the Better Business Bureaus (BBB) across Canada are reminding residents to change your passwords online at least three times a year.

This day coincides with BBB’s National Top 10 Scams and Competition Bureau of Canada’s Fraud Prevention Month – both launched in March.

Jeanette Jackson, director of communications and strategic partnerships for BBB, says that studies are now showing that by the end of the decade the average person will have more than 200 online accounts and subscriptions that contain sensitive information.

“While most of those won’t be used very much, information such as passwords, emails and even credit card data is still there.”

Jackson is suggesting that Canadians take 30 minutes on Thursday to update passwords for bank accounts, social networks, email accounts and even point-of-sale (POS) equipment.

Tips for making a good password:

  • Use at least eight characters
  • Use upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols
  • Avoid words found in the dictionary
  • Avoid using family names
  • Avoid using birth dates

To learn more, including additional password security best practices, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska
Next story
Orcas at play

Just Posted

Furstenau hopes review will restore public confidence in assessment process

Government ordered review of B.C.’s environmental assessment process last week

Soul King ready to reign in Crofton

SoulKing back by popular demand for those who saw it, but also for those who missed it

Protest against animal abuse planned for Duncan Courthouse

Petition also making the rounds

Police on lookout for man with weapon in Genoa Bay area

Spotted in Genoa Bay area on March 12

Chemainus odour debate gets heated in North Cowichan

Coun. Joyce Behnsen accused of spreading “misinformation”

Cobble Hill Seedy Saturday draws huge crowd

This year, organizers doubled the number of vendors at the event

Tent city set up on front lawn of Nanaimo city hall

Homeless people and advocates protesting after municipality loses funding for supportive housing

Andrew Weaver re-introduces bill to lower voting age to 16 in B.C.

Leader of Green Party says research shows by 16, teens have cognitive skills to make decisions

More than 50,000 starlings euthanized in the Okanagan last year

An Okanagan program was designed 15 years ago to control the invasive species of starlings

Don’t get scammed, change your password now

This Thursday, March 15, marks National Password Day

BCHL Today: Can Surrey Eagle offence crack Prince George D?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. Ferries independent status isn’t changing

Ferry users want affordable service, not governance change, Claire Trevena says

VIDEO: Simulator proves how hard it is to text and drive simultaneously

Distracted driving is the second leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C., says ICBC

Feds support Canada’s bid for 2026 World Cup

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are up against Morocco to host the men’s soccer showcase

Most Read