(Wikimedia Commons)

Do you leave the heat or the TV on for your pet when you’re not home?

A BC Hydro poll says more than half of customers put their pet’s comfort above saving energy

It’s unlikely Fido understands the 6 p.m. news, but that hasn’t stopped the nearly 40 per cent of BC Hydro customers who admit to leaving the TV on for their pets when they’re not at home.

Nearly three quarters of customers say they leave lights, electronics or the heat on to keep their four-legged friends company while they’re away, according to a survey commissioned by BC Hydro and released Friday.

The utility said that could cost them up to $400 a year.

The most common items left on at least some of the time were the heat in the winter (90 per cent of respondents), the lights (86 per cent), and a fan (59 per cent).

Forty-seven per cent admitted to leaving the radio or music playing, while 39 per cent said they leave the TV on – whether that be to channels showing cartoons, the nature channel, music, news or sports. Almost 20 per cent said they’ve recorded a program specifically for their pet.

To cut down on the energy used to keep pets company, BC Hydro recommends lowering the thermostat by two degrees to save around five per cent in heating costs, switching to incandescent lightbulbs, and using smart light switches that can be controlled remotely from a smartphone.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildlife group files complaint against B.C. conservation service for bear death
Next story
Man detained in U.S. mail-bomb investigation

Just Posted

Caps fall to Wenatchee Wild

Road trip begins with 8-1 loss

Size matters in Piggies’ loss on rare trip to the Mainland

Cowichan defeated by Bayside

Agriculture & food special: Happy to be home at A Home for Hooves in Cowichan

“The most important part of running any sanctuary is education.”

UPDATE: Planned closure of popular Cowichan Bay walking trail postponed

Kingscote Heritage Trail to be dug up for drainage project

REVIEW: Mercury Players’ ‘Deathtrap’ is a thriller in every sense of the word

With a strong cast, great direction, and a devilish plot, this play delivers on all fronts

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

Woman found dead in Ucluelet harbour

A 50 year-old woman was found dead in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19.

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Most Read