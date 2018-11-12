Do you have your referendum voting package?

There are three ways to request a package: online, by phone and in person.

Elections BC’s mail-out of referendum voting packages is complete so if you haven’t received yours it’s time to request one. But you only have until midnight on Nov. 23 to do so.

There are three ways to request a package: online, by phone and in person.

Online, head anytime to www.elections.bc.ca/ovr

By phone, call 1-800-661-8683 (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Voters can also head to a Service BC Centre (there’s one at 5785 Duncan St. in Duncan) or a Referendum Service Office (also at 5785 Duncan St.). The Centre is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Elections BC spokesperson Rebecca Penz said to date, Canada Post’s rotating strikes have not materially impacted referendum timing but Elections BC will keep monitoring the situation.

The votes must be received by Elections BC by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Don’t want to put it in the mail? Take it to the Service BC Centre (address above.)


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Feds dropped ball with WWI anniversary tributes: historians

Just Posted

Lake Cowichan remembers

A crowd gathered at the Lake Cowichan cenotaph Sunday to mark the… Continue reading

Nearly four-sailing wait from Swartz Bay to Vancouver after Remembrance Day

Monday sees long waits to leave Vancouver Island

Do you have your referendum voting package?

There are three ways to request a package: online, by phone and in person.

‘Little Women’ brings a joyous story to Chemainus for the holiday season

Follow the stories of Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy in a musical version of the timeless classic

Water, environmental protection key issues for Blaise Salmon new director for Mill Bay/Malahat

Salmon ran unopposed in the CVRD’s Electoral Area A

VIDEO: Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies

Marvel co-creator was well-known for making cameo appearances in superhero movies

Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar The Clements Centre is holding… Continue reading

Vancouver Island remembers

Important stories shared as Islanders salute those who made the greatest sacrifice

Calgary 2026 leader expects close vote in Winter Games plebiscite

Residents to choose in a non-binding vote on Tuesday whether they want city to bid on 2026 Olympics

VIDEO: Newcomer kids see first Canadian snowfall

Children arrived in Canada with their mother and two siblings last week from Eritrea

Feds dropped ball with WWI anniversary tributes: historians

Wrote one historian: ‘Other than the Vimy Ridge celebration … I think they have done a very bad job’

Sides ‘far apart’ in Canada Post talks despite mediation, says union

The lack of a breakthrough means rotating strikes will resume Tuesday

Feds’ appeal of solitary confinement decision in B.C. to be heard

Judge ruled in January that indefinite such confinement is unconstitutional, causes permanent harm

B.C. health care payroll tax approved, takes effect Jan. 1

Employers calculating cost, including property taxes increases

Most Read